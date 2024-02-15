Home

4 Killed In a Firecracker Explosion During Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot District

The tragic incident occurred at Chitrakoot Inter College where a two-day cultural festival known as Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav was being conducted.

Banda: Four students were killed and as many injured in a firecracker explosion during a programme organised by the tourism department in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district on Wednesday, officials said. The tragic incident occurred at Chitrakoot Inter College where a two-day cultural festival known as Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav was being conducted. Taking cognisance of the incident, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister has given instructions to form a committee under the chairmanship of Additional Director General of Police to investigate the matter.

Chitrakoot District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Anand said the incident took place during the two-day Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav being organised by the tourism department on the ground of Chitrakoot Inter College. The fireworks display event was scheduled for Wednesday evening and the crackers were kept behind a stage, Anand was quoted as saying to news agency PTI. However, at around 3.15 pm, the firecrackers suddenly exploded and two people working nearby died on the spot and two others suffered serious burn injuries, he further added. Prabhat, Yash, Paras, and Mohit, who were the victims, were attending the event when the incident occurred.

Sharing a post on X, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The loss of life in the accident in Chitrakoot district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Director General of Police and instructions have been given to investigate the matter.”

जनपद चित्रकूट में दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत हृदय विदारक है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। दोषियों के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ADG की अध्यक्षता में कमेटी गठित कर जांच हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं। संबंधित अधिकारियों को मृतकों के परिजनों को तत्काल ₹05-05 लाख… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 14, 2024

He has also announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed in the incident and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. “Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured. Proper treatment of all the injured will be done free of cost, ” he further said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the loss of lives in the incident. Sharing a post on X(formally Twitter), Yadav said, “The explosion at the Bundelkhand Mahotsav is very sad. My condolences..The BJP government, taking moral responsibility, should give a compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased.

#UPDATE | Chitrakoot, UP: On the explosion at Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav, ADG Zone Prayagraj Bhanu Bhaskar says, “Four people have died in the incident… An FIR has been registered against three people… Ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakhs would be given to the family of the deceased…”… https://t.co/Cm7srZzuxG pic.twitter.com/eYagCoXg67 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

At present, an FIR has been registered. “Four people have died in the incident… An FIR has been registered against three people… Ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakhs would be given to the family of the deceased,” ADG Zone Prayagraj Bhanu Bhaskar was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

