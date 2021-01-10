Lucknow: In a major embarrassment, four additional district information officers were demoted after their promotions from over six years ago were found to be illegal, an official said on Sunday. According to the notification issued by the Department of Information and Public Relation, Government of Uttar Pradesh, the additional district information officers of Bareilly, Firozabad, Mathura and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar) were found to be illegally promoted from their parent positions as peon, watchman and cinema operator-cum-communication assistants. Also Read - Liquor to Get Cheaper in Uttar Pradesh as Yogi Govt Approves New Excise Policy | Here’s What You Will Have to Pay

While Narsingh who was posted as additional district information officer in Bareilly has been demoted as a peon, Dayashankar who was posted in Firozabad has been asked to resume his duty of previous posting as watchman. Vinod Kumar Sharma posted in Mathura and Anil Kumar Singh in Bhadohi have been demoted to cinema operator cum publicity assistant. Also Read - Noida Cop Hitchhikes Ride in 2 Strangers' Car, Loots Duo on Gunpoint; Suspended

Issuing a statement, the state government said rules were violated in the promotion of these four officials done on November 3, 2014. The decision was taken on January 6. Also Read - Video Captures 3 Men Using Axe and Lathis To Kill Rare Gangetic Dolphin, Laugh After Watching Blood

In a similar case from Bihar, an assistant sub-inspector was demoted to constable rank for demanding a bribe from a rape survivor, TOI reported. The incident had come to light a month ago. ASI KD Prasad was demoted on the charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.