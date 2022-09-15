Noida Digital Rape: A four-year-old girl was digitally raped by an unknown person in a private school in Noida Sector 37. Reportedly, the incident took place on August 7. The mother of the victim, a resident of a society in Sector-39, alleged in her complaint to the police that her minor daughter, after coming home from school, complained that her whole body was itching and when she took her to the nearest hospital it was reveled that her child was digitally raped.Also Read - Explained: What is Digital Rape And Punishment For Digital Rape in India | Watch Video

A complaint was registered on Wednesday after which the police registered a case and started investigation. ACP Rajneesh Verma said that the police have questioned the staff and teachers posted in the school about this. Also Read - 81-Year-old Noida Man Held For Digitally Raping Minor For 7 Years. What Does The Term Mean?

“After checking the CCTV footage, the girl is seen coming and going with a friend inside the school. On August 7, the girl was seen using the bathroom only once. During this, a female staff was also present near the gate. The girl came out of the bathroom after about two minutes. The girl looked normal in the footage. Investigation is underway and we are looking after every aspects.”

WHAT IS DIGITAL RAPE

Digital rape means having forced sex with a woman/girl using any object other than the reproductive organ. In English dictionary, finger, thumb and toe are addressed as ‘digit’. Hence, the act has been named as ‘digital rape’.

Earlier, digital rape was considered molestation and not rape. In 2013, after the Nirabhaya rape case, digital rape was recognised under section 375 (pertaining to rape) of the POCSO Act as a part of the new rape laws. The court can sentence five years of jail term and can be extended up to 10 years with life imprisonment in some cases.