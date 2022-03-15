Noida: Around 2,500 kg to 4,000 kg of explosives and just nine seconds is all it would take to bring to ground the 40-storey twin Supertech towers in Noida’s Sector 93A, informed the firm planning the demolition. The twin towers are being demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court and will be taken down on May 22 by Edifice Engineering, a company selected by the Noida Authority, and the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, in collaboration with Jet Demolition, a company from South Africa.Also Read - Demolition of Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Begins, Engineers At Site

Earlier on Monday, in a joint press conference of Supertech Group, demolition agency Edifice Engineering, and Noida Authority, the modus operandi regarding the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers were shared. The entire process of demolition was also reportedly shown through a presentation.

An official of Edifice Engineering Uttkarsh Mehta informed that the demolition of the twin towers will be carried out in a scientific process and it will take just 9 seconds. Both the towers would fall almost simultaneously — the taller tower a few milliseconds after the smaller one. While one tower is at a height of 103 metres, the second one is at a height of around 97 metres. The two towers have a built-up area of around 7.5 lakh square feet. The columns of the towers will be covered with layers of wire mesh and geotextile fabric to contain the concrete debris when the building implodes. Soon after the blast, dust will be visible in the sky for 10 minutes.

To place the explosives, holes will be drilled into the columns and it might take around 12-15 days to load the structure with the explosives. As per reports, around 2,500 kg to 4,000 kg of explosives could be required, but the final quantity can be ascertained only after a “test blast” that will take place at the end of this month or early next month, Mehta said.

He further added that the explosives will be stored in a facility around 100 km away, and will be brought in as per need to “charge” the building or load it with explosives and connect the ignition systems.