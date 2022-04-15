Noida: In a cause of concern, as many as 44 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days, of which 16 children are below 18 years. Overall case tally in Noida at present stands at 167, while the percentage of children affected is 26.3, CMO – Gautam Budh Nagar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Friday.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Dada-Dadi Go to Police Station After Quarrel, UP Police Resolves Their Fight | Watch

Meanwhile, at least five students and staff members of a top private school in Vasant Kunj have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, triggering concerns among parents about the safety of their wards and a possible closure of schools again. While a section of parents claimed that the school did not inform them, and children continued to attend classes with those who contracted the viral disease, the institution categorically denied the charge.

"As students across the Delhi-NCR test Covid positive, schools are struggling with protocols. My child's school has at least eight kids and two staff members who tested positive. But no proper information was given by the school. The school is functioning normally," a parent claimed. A top school management representative said the parents of students of each class where a student had tested positive were informed on the class WhatsApp group to take all COVID-19 precautions.

Concerns after infections reported across many schools

Reports of infections from schools have triggered concerns weeks after they opened for completely offline classes following a two-year gap due to the pandemic. The fresh infections in the privately run schools in the national capital have been reported close on the heels of schools in adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad reporting new cases of the disease.

Noting a “slight” rise in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he has directed the education department to issue guidelines on Friday in this regard. However, both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia maintained that the government is closely monitoring the situation, and asked people not to panic as there is no rise in hospitalisation.

