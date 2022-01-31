New Delhi: In a tragic incident, five people have been killed and several left injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place late last night near the Tat Mill crossroad. Three cars and several bikes have been destroyed by the bus in the accident.Also Read - No Person Can Conduct, Publish Any Exit Poll, EC Issues Strict Guidelines Ahead of Assembly Elections

Uttar Pradesh | At least five people killed and several injured in an electric bus accident in Kanpur. The incident took place near Tat Mill cross road: Pramod Kumar, DCP East Kanpur pic.twitter.com/ZzVsKMOYuZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2022

“The driver of the bus is on-the-run, we are looking for him. Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and the probe in the matter has been initiated,” said Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Kanpur. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Purvanchal (UP): BJP Likely to Gain in Vote Share, May Lose Seats; SP to Gain Big

कानपुर से सड़क हादसे का बहुत ही दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि घायलों को जल्द स्वास्थ्य लाभ मिले। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 30, 2022

Expressing grief over the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the dead. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.”