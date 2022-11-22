5 Killed In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri
The injured have been admitted to a hospital. There were 10 passengers onboard the vehicle that was going from Shahjahanpur to Palia.
Lakhimpur Kheri: At least five people have been killed after a four-wheeler overturned on Bhira road in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. There were 10 passengers onboard the vehicle that was going from Shahjahanpur to Palia.
The accident took place near the railway crossing at Palia police station when the car lost its balance and overturned into a gorge.
Five labourers died on the spot, while 7 others were critically injured.
