Mirzapur: In a heart-wrenching incident, five members of a family died in their sleep after the roof of their house collapsed here early Wednesday, reported news agencies. The incident took place around 3 am in the Choti Gudri area of Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh. The victims — Umashankar (50), his wife Gudia (48); their sons Saurabh (18), Subham (22); and daughter Sandhya (20) — used to live in a rented accommodation, police said, adding that it was an old building.

Police said they were informed about the incident by a neighbour of the victim family after they heard a loud noise. Five bodies were recovered from the debris, they added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the victims’ family, says Mirzapur DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar.

