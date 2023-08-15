Home

5 People Die After Portion of Building Collapses Near Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan | Watch

Five people were killed and four were injured after a portion of an old building collapsed near the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh,

Mathura: In an unfortunate incident reported from Mathura, five people have lost their lives after a portion of an old building collapsed near the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. According to Mathura District Magistrate Pulkit Khare four others have sustained injuries. BJP leader and Lok Sabha Member from Mathura Hema Malini expressed her distress over the incident.

She took to X and wrote, “Tragic news from Mathura. Extremely upset and sad to hear of a haadsa near the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. An old dilapidated house near the temple, already in bad shape, collapsed in the heavy rain that battered the city. Five people lost their lives and more were injured and have been hospitalised. My heart goes out to the victims and their families and I will do all I can to reach out to them.”

VIDEO | A portion of an old building collapses near Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/lRUd9H7GTr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2023

Visuals from the site near Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan where a portion of an old building collapsed earlier today. pic.twitter.com/GTlObysqtA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2023

Earlier, the police had informed that around 11 people are reported to be injured, of them four are critical. “The police were coincidentally present near the site of the incident. All people who were under the debris have been rescued and shifted to a local hospital. Around 11 people were injured, of them four are critical,” Mathura SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said earlier.

