Home

Uttar Pradesh

5 Tonne Tomatoes Imported From Nepal In Transit; To Be Sold In UP At Subsidised Rates. Check Details Here

5 Tonne Tomatoes Imported From Nepal In Transit; To Be Sold In UP At Subsidised Rates. Check Details Here

In Uttar Pradesh, both imported and locally-procured tomatoes are being sold through static outlets as well as mobile vans at select locations.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Around five tonnes of tomatoes have been imported from neighbouring Nepal and will be sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 50/kilogram in Uttar Pradesh from Thursday. The Cooperative NCCF said on Wednesday that the tomatoes are in transit and are expected to arrive by tomorrow morning.

Trending Now

“We have contracted 10 tonne of tomato imports from Nepal. Out of this, 3-4 tonne was distributed yesterday in Uttar Pradesh. About 5 tonne…is in transit and will be retailed tomorrow in UP at subsidised rates,” NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra told news agency PTI.

The imported tomatoes cannot be sold in other parts of India because of the short shelf life, she said.

The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) has contracted for import of 10 tonne of tomatoes from Nepal. NCCF is undertaking imports as well as domestic procurement of tomatoes on behalf of the central government and retailing them at a subsidised rate to give relief to consumers from high prices of the kitchen staple.

The retail intervention is being undertaken on direction from the Union consumer affairs ministry.

Where to buy?

In Uttar Pradesh, both imported and locally-procured tomatoes are being sold through static outlets as well as mobile vans at select locations.

In Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, tomatoes procured from key producing states in the country are being sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 50 per kg, Joseph Chandra said.

The official said that more tomatoes will be Nepal in the near future to meet the demand for staple vegetable, the prices for which have skyrocketed in the past few months. “The imports will be undertaken from Nepal in a calibrated manner as domestic arrivals have started hitting to mandis in some states.”

Arrival of the new tomato crop in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh has started in wholesale mandis and prices are also cooling down, she said.

As per the government data, all-India average wholesale price of tomatoes came down to Rs 88.22 per kg on August 15, when compared with Rs 97.56 per kg a month ago.

Similarly, all-India average retail price of tomatoes came down to Rs 107.87 per kg now from Rs 118.7 per kg a month ago, the data showed.

Tomato prices have come under pressure due to heavy rainfall in key procuring centres.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES