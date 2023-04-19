Home

5 Uttar Pradesh Policemen Suspended In Connection With Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf’s Murder Case

The special team that probes the case recorded the statements of the three men and will recreate the crime scene as part of the investigations.

Prayagraj: Five police officers in Prayagraj were on Wednesday suspended in connection with the killings of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. The suspended police officers include senior Shahganj police officer Ashwani Kumar Singh, two inspectors, and two constables. Notably, these five officers were posted at the Shahganj police station. The medical college where Ahmed and his brother were killed comes under the jurisdiction of Shahganj Police.

On April 15, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf — both accused in the Umesh Pal murder case — were shot dead by three people posing as journalists in Prayagraj. In the meantime, three shooters — Sunny Singh (23) of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj were sent to four-day police remand till April 23 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued a notification for setting up of a three-member judicial commission that will probe the murders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in presence of the police and the media on Saturday night.

Set up under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1952, the panel will be headed by retired high court judge Arvind Kumar Tripathi and comprise retired DGP Subesh Kumar Singh and retired district judge Brijesh Kumar Soni. The Commission will be submitting its report within two months.

