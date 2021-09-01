Lucknow: A viral fever that is suspected to be dengue has killed at least 50 children in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad. Taking stern action, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly removed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district and issued necessary guidelines to the administration.Also Read - Assam Eases COVID-19 Curbs: Now Night Curfew from 9 PM, Offices, Restaurants and Commercial Places Can Remain Open Till 8 pm; CHECK Full Guidelines

Yogi Adityanath has ordered the Health Department to keep a close watch on Firozabad and has also asked to increase beds in Government Medical College Hospital. Earlier, on Monday, CM Yogi had visited the government hospital in the town to review the progress of treatment, and measures taken to prevent dengue.

"There have been nearly 40 deaths in Firozabad in the last one week. Primary cause appears to be dengue, though other causes are being ascertained as well," Agra Divisional Commissioner Amit Gupta said to Indian Express.

“We have ramped up measures to provide platelets to the concerned hospitals, and they are being brought from Agra as well. Inspections are being carried out by official teams.”

To control the rise of the cases, the CM has also ordered to run surveillance and awareness program in the state from September 7 to 16, in which health workers would go door-to-door and identify those with fever and Covid symptoms.

The Chief Minister has also given instructions to urban and rural bodies to clean the area.