Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that no violence broke out in the state during Ram Navami despite it coinciding with the Muslim holy month of Ramzan. “Ram Navami was celebrated recently. There were 800 Ram Navami processions across the state which has a population of 25-crore. This is also the holy month when Ramzan is observed,” he said during a programme.Also Read - UP Crime: Liquor Sales Manager Shot Dead in Basti District, Murder Case Filed

This comes after several states reported communal violence during the Ram Navami festival. The chief minister also added that on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Uttar Pradesh proved that there is no place for any kind of violence or rumours. “There was no tu-tu main-main, let alone riots or violence,” he is heard saying in the video shared on Twitter. Also Read - UP Government's Twitter Handle Hacked, Restored Later

Also Read - Lohardaga Clashes: Section 144 Imposed In Jharkhand Village Following Clashes During Ram Navami Procession

“This reflects the new thinking of a developed Uttar Pradesh,” the BJP leader, who recently created history by taking oath as chief minister for a second term in the state, added.

This, according to Adityanath, was a symbol of “UP’s new development agenda.” “There is no space for riots, lawlessness or goondagardi anymore,” he said. The UP chief minister was referring to instances in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, where celebrations were marred by violent communal clashes, in which two were killed and several injured.