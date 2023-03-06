Home

Uttar Pradesh

6 Injured in Scuffle Between Two Groups During Pre-Holi Celebrations in UP’s Meerut

Police said in the incident, at least six people were injured in the stone pelting and the situation was brought under control.

Visuals from the spot showed damaged vehicles, broken window panes and panic-gripped locals running here and there.

Holi 2023 Latest Update: At least six people were injured as a fresh violence broke out between two communities during pre-Holi celebrations in Meerut. Giving details, police said the two groups pelted stones at each other over a minor dispute in the Harinagar area in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Sunday evening.

The conflict started when two youths were collecting donations for Holi celebrations and they got into a scuffle with members of another community after they allegedly made derogatory remarks about them.

UP | Three people detained after a scuffle broke out between two groups in Meerut Info was received about a scuffle b/w 2 groups in Harinagar Mohalla. 2 people got injured & have been sent for medical treatment. Further probe into the matter is underway: Meerut SP, Piyush Kumar pic.twitter.com/8OLMR2lEsq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2023

The argument then escalated and members of both communities started pelting stones at each other, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan, told PTI.

As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed in the area under Brahmapuri police station limit to ensure law and order. In this regard, three people have been detained by police.

Among the injured were two individuals from Hindu community who blamed several Muslim men from the area for attacking them and threatening them to ruin their Holi celebrations.

Among the injured were two individuals from Hindu community who blamed several Muslim men from the area for attacking them and threatening them to ruin their Holi celebrations.