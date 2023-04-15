Home

Uttar Pradesh

6 killed, 10 injured After Tractor-Trolley Falls Off Bridge in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur

The fatal incident took place after a tractor-trolley fell from a bridge into the Garra river in Tilhar's Birsinghpur village.

Uttar Pradesh: At least six people were killed and 10 others were injured when a tractor-trolley fell off a bridge in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Saturday. The fatal incident took place after a tractor-trolley fell from a bridge into the Garra river in Tilhar’s Birsinghpur village. Injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals.

Rescue operations are underway. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

