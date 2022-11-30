Top Recommended Stories
6 Killed, 15 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In UP’s Bahraich
Bahraich: As many as six people were killed and 15 suffered injuries after a collision between a Roadways bus and a truck in Tappe Sipah, Bahraich, confirms SHO Rajesh Singh.
The injured have been sent to a hospital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
Police present at the spot.
District Magistrate Dr. Dinesh Chandra said that the bus was coming from Jaipur and going to Bahraich. In the morning around 4:30 am, it collided with a truck coming from the wrong direction.
The District Magistrate said that out of 15 injured, the condition of four persons remains critical and proper arrangements are being made for their treatment.
