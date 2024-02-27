Home

6 People Including 2 Children Dead, Several Injured In Road Accident in UP’s Ballia

The accident happened when a pickup truck and two automobiles collided just near Ballia's Bairiya police station, injuring several people.

Lucknow: At least six people, including two children, died and several others were injured in a road accident involving two cars and a pickup van in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, officials told news agency ANI on Tuesday. The incident was reported at 3:30 AM.

The accident happened when a pickup truck and two automobiles collided just near Ballia’s Bairiya police station, injuring several people. Giving details, Ballia SP Dev Ranjan Verma said the victims were coming back from an event when they met with the accident. The injured have been rushed to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Simiar Incidents Of Road Accident Near Ballia

In a similar incident in January 2023, a truck collided with a motorcycle, killing two individuals and injuring one. The incident happened at night in the Ubhaon area near Narla village on the Gorakhpur-Ballia route.

The victims were identified as Ankit (19) and Chandan (20), the police said. As soon as the locals of the nearby area gathered, the injured, Amar, was rushed to the hospital.

In yet another incident that took place in November 2018, a bus of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation dashed into a roadside tree, injuring 45 people.

Reports state that the bus developed a technical glitch, following which it rammed into a roadside tree in the afternoon. People injured were travelling from Doharighat to Ballia for the holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of ‘Kartik Purnima’.

Concerns Regarding Safety

Continuous series of accidents has raised concerns among the people travelling through this route regarding road safety, enforcement of traffic laws, vehicle maintenance, and emergency response.

Moreover, these accidents highlight the need for improved road conditions, strict enforcement of traffic regulations, public awareness campaigns, and better emergency medical services.

