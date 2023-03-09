Home

Uttar Pradesh

6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Brutal Rape In UP’s Hardoi, Police Begin Search For Culprit

Giving details, police said the girl was playing outside the house when she went missing.

family members found her profusely bleeding and rushed her to a hospital in Shahjahanpur but she died on the way.

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl died after being brutally raped by an unidentified man in UP’s Hardoi. Giving details, police said after the assault, the girl was left in an unconscious condition near her house.

Police said the girl was playing outside the house when she went missing and the family members found her profusely bleeding and rushed her to a hospital in Shahjahanpur but she died on the way.

Victim’s body sent for post-mortem

According to police, the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem and the police have registered a case against the unnamed person. Police further added that efforts were on to track the culprit and a forensic team has picked up relevant samples.

Minor girl gang-raped in Karnataka

In another development, a minor girl was gang-raped by a group of miscreants in Karnataka’s Hubballi city and the report came to limelight on Thursday.

According to police, the four accused lured the girl into their trap by promising her to purchase a mobile phone for her.

The minor girl was called to Hubballi from her native place. From there, the accused had taken her on a bike to the Outer Ring Road and committed crime in an isolated place.

FIR lodged against accused persons

The victim had come to Gokula police station by herself and lodged FIR against the accused persons. As per the complaint, two of the accused were known to the victim and one more accused got to know her through another friend of hers.

The victim was first taken to a hotel, where the accused slapped her and threatened her to remain quiet and not object. Thereafter, she was taken on the Outer Ring Road where the crime was committed.

The victim had identified two persons and had told police that she would identify others as well. The police have registered a case under the Pocso Act and are investigating.

