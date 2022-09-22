Etawah: A total of 7 children have died, and several others were injured due to two separate wall collapse incidents due to incessant heavy rainfall in the Chandrapura village in the Civil Line area of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah on Thursday.Also Read - 4 Labourers Killed As Wall Of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Noida Sector-21; Rescue Ops Underway

In the first incident, four children died in their sleep when the wall of their house collapsed in Chandra Pura village under Civil Lines police station area late Wednesday night.

District Magistrate Avnish Kumar Rai said the incident also left the children's grandmother Chandni Debi (70) and a sibling (5) injured.

The deceased have been identified as Sinku (10), Abhi (8), Sonu (7) and Aarti (5), he said.

“In the second incident, Ram Sanehi (65) and his wife Reshma Debi (62) died when the boundary wall of a petrol pump along their hut collapsed in Kripalpur village under Ekdil police station area area,” SP (City) Kapil Dev Singh said.

The third incident took place in Andava ke Banglan village under Chakarnagar police station area where Jabar Singh (35) was buried alive after his house collapsed due to heavy rain, SHO Deepak Kumar said.