Noida: As many as seven members of a family died in a collision between an ambulance and truck in the Fatehganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Tuesday morning. The deceased included three women and four men. The accident took place early morning on the Delhi-Lucknow national highway.

As per reports, six members of a family from Pilbhit were returning from Delhi in the ambulance after check-up, police said. The ambulance first hit the divider and then collided with the truck, resulting in the death of the driver and six other occupants of the vehicle, said police.

Uttar Pradesh | Seven people died in a collision between an ambulance and canter vehicle in Fatehganj Police Station area of Bareilly. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GkIEiL54Kt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2022

“Ambulance was coming from Delhi. It had(now deceased)members of the same family, one of them was ill & they were returning from AIIMS. It collided with a truck. All 7 people in the ambulance, including the driver, died. Bodies sent for postmortem,” said SSP Bareilly, Rohit Singh Sajwan.

More details awaited