New Delhi: Seven people, including three women and one child, were killed and two injured in a road accident that occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in the early hours of Saturday. The condition of the injured is said to be critical. According to the sources, there were a total of nine people in the car. The cause of the accident is not known yet.

The accident happened in the Naujheel area.

The front part of the car is badly damaged while it is suspected that a vehicle had either hit the car from the front or the car collided with a vehicle it was following. Though, when the police arrived, there was no other vehicle at the spot.

SP (Rural), Shrish Chandra said, “Three women, three men and one child died on the spot while another child and a man are hospitalised. They were going to a wedding in Noida.”

The police said that they received a call in the morning from a driver who was passing by the spot and informed Dial-112 about the accident. The police reached the spot and pulled out all the nine injured from the damaged car. The front part of the car was crushed in the collision, leaving the occupants trapped in the car and it is believed that they were trapped for a long time.

The injured were moved out by cutting the car and the police took them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared seven people were brought dead. Among the dead are 3 women, 3 men and 1 child. Two injured persons have been referred to a higher centre.

The police said that the car involved in the accident is a WagonR with registration number UP16 DB9872. The car was going from Agra to Noida. As of now, the dead have not been identified. The police have found some papers in the car and efforts are being made to contact the family members. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the cameras installed on the expressway.