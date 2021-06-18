New Delhi: Just days after a newborn was found abandoned on the banks of river Ganga in Varanasi, another girl child has been found in the bushes in Pasna village of Koraon area in Prayagraj, reports Dainik Bhaskar. She is said to be 7 months old. Villagers heard her crying in the bushes and found her. “A baby girl wrapped in a red cloth was crying. Red ants were all over her body. The villagers took the girl to a nearby hospital and informed the police. The girl has been kept under the supervision of doctors. An investigation is going on,” police said. Also Read - 15 Women Among 61 People Arrested From Pool Party in Noida For Covid Norms Violation

Constable Pihu Singh of Koraon police station said that the girl kept getting wet in the rain all night. "Red ants were biting her body. Her health seems to be deteriorating. Now she has been referred to Sarojini Naidu Children's Hospital in Prayagraj for better treatment," Singh said.

When the villagers came to know that a girl had been found, a woman also reached there and started demanding the child from the cops. Constable Pihu Singh said they tried to convince her a lot that they cannot give her the child like this and that she must follow the legal process for it, but she was not ready to leave. She has been asked to contact the District Probation Officer, who might be able to help her.

The members of the Child Welfare Committee, who reached the spot, said they received information about the girl’s recovery and the process of taking over her custody is in progress. “The girl will now be sent to Sarojini Naidu Children’s Hospital. After that, she will be kept in the Government Children’s Home” a member of the CWC was quoted as saying.