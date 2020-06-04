7th Pay Commission Latest News: At this time of corona crisis, here comes a piece of good news for the pensioners as the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday has transferred over Rs 1,300 crore into bank accounts of more than 86 lakh pensioners under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Rs 1885 Crore Refunded to Passengers Who Booked Tickets During Lockdown

Issuing a statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Rs 1,000 was transferred into the account of the each of the 86,71,181 beneficiaries.

The chief minister in the statement said that total Rs 1301.84 crore was transferred online to the accounts of the beneficiaries who include elderly people and differently abled in the state.

Making the announcement, the chief minister said that when the whole world is suffering from the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about people and their well-being.

Prior to this, two months’ pension was paid to all beneficiaries in the month of April by the Uttar Pradesh government. And now another instalment has been released to the beneficiaries. The pension has come as a great help to them at this time of lockdown crisis.

The UP chief minister addressed the pensioners through a video conference and said that with the help of technology, funds are directly being transferred into their accounts by just one click.

This is being done for the first time in the state. Earlier, there was exploitation but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made such an arrangement that funds released from Delhi and Lucknow are reaching the beneficiaries’ accounts on time and directly.

In the meantime, the chief minister urged people to avoid overcrowding and remain alert to prevent coronavirus infection. He specially said that pregnant women, children, elderly and sick people must not move out of their houses under any condition.