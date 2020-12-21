7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Ahead of New Year 2021, here comes a piece of good news for candidates who want to draw huge package. The Energy Department of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is offering an exciting opportunity for those candidates who are looking government jobs with good this package. Also Read - Hathras Rape: CBI Chargesheet Reveals Victim's Medical Examination Was Not Done

As per updates, the department of the state has issued a notification for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil). Once selected, the candidates will earn salary, allowance, and other benefits based on the 7th Pay Commission Recommendations. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Govt Employees Likely to Get Salary, Dearness Allowance Hike From This Month | Check Details Here

Interested candidates must note that they can apply online for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) on UPPCL’s official website – upenergy.in from January 5. The deadline for the online application is January 27. As per updates, the candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Bases Test (CBT) and Personal Interview. Also Read - Hathras Victim Was Raped, Murdered: CBI Files Chargesheet Against All Four Accused

However, the CBT will conducted in major cities of Uttar Pradesh, including, Licknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad. As many as 11 posts of Assistant Engineer, including 5 general, 3 OBC, 2 SC and 1 EWS will be filled under this opening.

UPPCL Assistant Engineer (Civil) recruitment important dates:

Starting date for submission of online application: January 5

Last date for submission of online application: January 27

Last date for submission of offline fee: January 29

Test Date: Last week of February 2021

UPPCL Assistant Engineer (Civil) recruitment application fee:

SC/ST (Domicile of UP): Rs 700

UR/OBC/EWS: Rs 1000

Other State: Rs 1000/-

UPPCL Assistant Engineer (Civil) recruitment age Limit: Applicants should not be less than 21 years and more than 40 years as on January 1, 2020.

Educational qualification: A degree in Civil Engineering from a University or institute established by law in Uttar Pradesh or from any other recognized by the state govt or a degree or Diploma recognized as equivalent.