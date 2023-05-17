Home

7th Pay Commission: UP Govt Hikes DA By 4% For State Employees & Pensioner; Details Here

The hike in DA, and DR will benefit 16 lakh UP state government employees and 11.5 lakh pensioners. The spike will increase the DA and DR by up to 42% from 38% for employees and pensioners.

UP DA Hike Latest News: The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and dearness relief to its pensioners by four per cent from January 1, 2023. In a late-night decision on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it would benefit 16.35 lakh employees and 11 lakh pensioners in the state.

“In the larger interest of 16.35 lakh state staff and 11 lakh pensioners serving in the UP government, the government has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 per cent from 38 per cent to 42 per cent from January 1, 2023,” he added.

Earlier on March 24, the Central Government had increased the DA of its employees and pensioners to 42 per cent. Now the Uttar Pradesh government is also going to increase the DA and DR of its employees and pensioners by four per cent.

In April, the Haryana government had announced a 4 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees who are drawing their salary as per the 7th Pay Commission framework.

According to the order issued on Thursday by the Finance Department of the Government of Haryana, DA has been increased from the existing rate of 38 per cent to 42 per cent of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2023.

