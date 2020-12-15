7th Pay Commission Latest Update Today: Here’s an opportunity for candidates who are worried now of going empty pocket now because of the coronavirus lockdown. Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) under E&M cadre in the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and its DISCOMS. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Diwali Bonus Announced For These Govt Employees | Check Details

Once selected, the candidates will get salary as per the level 7th pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission. They will get minimum salary of Rs 44,900 in revised pay matrix.

Name of Posts and Vacancies: The UPPCL has announced a total of 212 vacancies including 191 Junior Engineer (Trainee electrical) and Junior engineer (Trainee-Electronics). These vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive.

Last Date to apply: As per update, the last date for submission of application form is December 28, 2020. However, the last date to apply in offline mode is December 30. As per the notification, the tentative date for exams is the first week of February 2021.

How to apply: Aspiring candidates must take note that the application form, payment mode selection and other general details are available at UPPCL official website at www.uppcl.org. They can get all information on this website.

Pay scale: Once selected, the candidates will get salary as per the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission in the pay matrix level-7. They will get minimum Rs 44900 salary in the revised pay matrix. Apart from this, they will also get Dearness Allowance (DA) and other allowances.

Selection Process: As per updates, the candidates will be selected based on the Computer Based Test (CBT) only. The CBT will be held at different centres such as Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida / Greater Noida and Meerut cities.

Age criteria: According to eligibility criteria, candidates should be within the age between 18 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2020. However, there is relaxation in upper age limit for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, Ex-Servicemen, dependents of freedom fighters and Physically Handicapped (OA/OUPBIPD only) category.