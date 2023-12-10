8 Burnt Alive As Car Rams Into Truck In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly

Home

Eight people, including a child, burned alive after their car rammed into a truck In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

Bareilly: Eight people, including a child, were burnt alive in a collision between a car and a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on Saturday night. According to Bareilly SSP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan, the dreadful mishap took place on a highway near Bhojipura between a car and a truck. The collision was so intense that the car dragged for several meters and caught fire. People in the car could not come out as the vehicle was centrally locked and burnt to death. SSP Chandrabhan stated that the deceased were going home after attending a marriage ceremony when the accident happened.

“Near Bhojipura, an accident occurred on the highway… A car collided with a truck. The car got dragged and then caught fire… The car was centrally locked, hence the people inside the car lost their lives due to the fire. The bodies have been taken out. There are 7 adults and one child. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further action is underway,” Bareilly SSP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and further investigation into the matter is underway.

