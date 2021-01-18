Eight cows were killed and six were injured after speeding Rajdhani Express mowed them down near Tamera Ki Madaiya village on Delhi-Howrah route in Jaswantnagar area of Etawah district. The incident took place on Sunday, between Jaswantnagar and Balrai railway stations. Also Read - Connecting India: PM Modi Flags Off 8 Trains to Statue of Unity | Check Full List, Routes And Timings Here

According to the villagers, a herd of cattle was grazing near the tracks when 14 of them were mowed down by the Rajdhani Express. Eight cows died on the spot, while six suffered critical injuries.

The gateman and villagers alerted the district officials including SDM Jaswantnagar Jyotsana Bandhu, who rushed to the spot.

The SDM supervised the rescue operation and shifted the six injured animals to a nearby gaushala for treatment, said the police.

“We have shifted the injured cows to a nearby ‘gaushala’ for treatment. It appears that the incident occurred due to heavy fog in the area. Further investigations are underway in this regard,” said the SDM.