Noida: As many as eight people were killed and three others were injured after an SUV carrying a marriage party rammed into a stationary truck on late Saturday night near Katya village in the Jogia Udaypur area of Uttar Pradesh. The SUV was carrying 11 people. While four people died on the spot, others were rushed to a hospital, where four more died during treatment.Also Read - Karnataka: Three Minors Among Seven Killed As Cruiser Rams Into Tree In Dharwad District

Those killed were identified as Sachin Pal (16), Mukesh Pal (35), Lalaram Paswan (26), Shiv Sagar (18), Ravi Paswan (19), Pintu Gupta (25), Ram Baran (35), and driver Gaurav Maurya (22), police said. Ram Baran was admitted to the medical college in Gorakhpur where he died. Also Read - 3 Dead, Over 10 Injured as Truck Runs Over Migrant Labourers in Haryana's Jhajjar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. “The road accident in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh is very painful. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this immense sorrow,” Modi was quoted as saying by his office. Also Read - 50-Tonne Cemented Segment Of Delhi-Meerut Corridor Falls On Road After Crane Wire Breaks

The prime minister also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured. “The prime minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Siddharthnagar, UP. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and had directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons.