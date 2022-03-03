Muzaffarnagar: An eight-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a teacher and the manager of her school in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Thursday, reported news agency PTI quoting the police. The girl is a Class 3 student of a private school under Kotwali police station area, they said.Also Read - UP Man Threatens to Kill Woman 'Once BJP Govt is Formed'

After coming home from school, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents. On the basis of a complaint filed by her father, the two accused were arrested. They have been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said.

The victim was taken to the district hospital for a medical examination. Her report confirmed rape, the police said.