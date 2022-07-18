Lucknow: The management of the Lulu Mall in Lucknow has strongly denied the allegation that workers of only one community were being employed there. Jai Kumar Gangadhar, regional director of Lulu India Shopping Mall Pvt, said in a statement that “Consumer is paramount for us. Our establishment does business within the limits prescribed under the rules of the government. Whatever workers we have here, they are not kept in the name of caste, creed, religion, but on the basis of their efficiency.”Also Read - Video: UP Sanitation Worker Found Carrying Portraits of PM Modi, CM Yogi in Garbage Cart; Sacked
He further said that, “All the workers we have here are local, from Uttar Pradesh and the country, out of which more than 80 per cent are Hindus and the rest are Muslims, Christians and people from other sections. We have learnt that some vested interests have been trying to target our establishment by making such allegations.” Also Read - 4-Month-Old Baby Thrown Off 3-Storey Building by Monkey in UP's Bareilly; Dies
Newly-opened Lulu Mall and controversies around it:
- The Lulu Mall, which opened on July 10, soon became a centre of controversy when some unidentified persons were caught on camera offering namaz inside the mall.
- Right wing activists responded by threatening to recite the ‘Sundar Kand’ and Hanuman Chalisa inside the mall.
- As many as 20 people were arrested for raising slogans in the mall premises and security has been beefed up in and around the mall.
- The mall management has put up a notice stating that no religious work or prayers will be permitted inside the mall and police personnel were deployed outside.
- Shishir Chaturvedi of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) alleged that the Lulu Mall was encouraging love jihad by employing Muslim youth in large numbers and employing only Hindu girls.
- The mall management has strongly refuted the allegations.