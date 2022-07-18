Lucknow: The management of the Lulu Mall in Lucknow has strongly denied the allegation that workers of only one community were being employed there. Jai Kumar Gangadhar, regional director of Lulu India Shopping Mall Pvt, said in a statement that “Consumer is paramount for us. Our establishment does business within the limits prescribed under the rules of the government. Whatever workers we have here, they are not kept in the name of caste, creed, religion, but on the basis of their efficiency.”Also Read - Video: UP Sanitation Worker Found Carrying Portraits of PM Modi, CM Yogi in Garbage Cart; Sacked

He further said that, "All the workers we have here are local, from Uttar Pradesh and the country, out of which more than 80 per cent are Hindus and the rest are Muslims, Christians and people from other sections. We have learnt that some vested interests have been trying to target our establishment by making such allegations."

Newly-opened Lulu Mall and controversies around it: