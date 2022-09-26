Lucknow/UP: At least 9 people were killed and several others were injured as a tractor trolley in which they were travelling in overturned into a pond under Itaunja police circle in Lucknow. The vehicle which was on its way to the Chandrika Devi temple in Bakshi Ka Talab area had 46 passengers on board.Also Read - 4 Dead, 8 Injured After Tractor Collides Head-On With Truck In Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh

The passengers on the tractor trolley were going from Mohana to visit Chandrika Devi to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri. A rescue operation is underway while many people have been rescued and sent to hospital. Several passengers are feared buried under the trolley.

Rescue operations were initiated and nine bodies have been brought out while divers are searching for more.

