Greater Noida: Unfortunate as it is, incidents of crime against women still make headlines everyday, denting our hopes of a better world for them in our country. In yet another disturbing incident, two teenage girls had to jump from a moving bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida after four youths passed offensive remarks at them. Also Read - Carjackers Target CEO of Management Firm at Gunpoint on Noida Expressway, Fourth Incident in a Year

While one of the girls sustained internal injuries to her waist, foot and head, the other girl suffered a leg and a hand fracture, Times of India reported.

The incident happened around 10 am on Thursday, when the girls, both students of Class 12, boarded a private bus travelling towards Bulandshahr via the Jewar-Sikandrabad road. Since 4 youths were seated in the front, both the girls sat towards the middle of the bus. After a while, when the bus reached near the Beerampur village bus stand, the girls saw some other fellow students waiting for a commute and requested the driver to stop the vehicle. However, the driver didn’t heed to their request, and said that the bus would not be stopped as it was not plying on the same route.

Meanwhile, what scared the girls further were the unsavoury comments by the four youths, who started saying that the bus would not stop here. They said things like ‘aaj to nahi rukegi bus’ (today the bus will not stop) and ‘mazaa aa gaya’ (it’s going to be fun today).

”We sensed trouble and went towards the back side of the bus from the middle as we were scared. My friend again asked the bus driver to stop but he continued to drive. Then we jumped from the bus one by one,” one of the girls told TOI.

An FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt to any person) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) against the bus driver. Later, the bus driver later apologised to the family and that the matter was being resolved.