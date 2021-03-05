Raebareli: Age is just a number, and Raebareli’s Vijay Pal Singh is a living proof. The 98-year-old sells ‘chana’ (boiled chick peas) to earn his livelihood as he doesn’t want to be a burden on his children. Uttar Pradesh government has felicitated Vijay Pal Singh for his self-reliance at this age. Singh, hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, 79 km from state capital Lucknow, was honoured by the district administration for being self-reliant and independent at his age. District Magistrate Vaibhav Shrivastava handed over Rs 11,000 cash, stick, shawl and a ration card to the nonagenarian. Also Read - These 14 UP Cities to be Developed With New Master Plan | Details Here

A viral video shows Singh standing before what appears to be a platform or a table by the side of a road and intently focusing on his chana preparation as he talks to a man who recorded the video. "The family is big," he says, when asked about his family. He then goes about his business, squeezing lemon juice into the chana in a piece of newspaper, as he answers the customer's questions.

When asked why he needed to trouble himself with this job at his age, Singh said he does not want to sit at home as it makes him feel weak. Vijay Pal Singh’s remarkable independence at 98 was noticed by the district officials after his videos were viral on social media.

“His video was viral and our Chief Minister too had taken note of it… We have given him a ration card. We’ve also given him funds for the construction of a toilet. Whatever baba needs, the administration will cooperate. I like how social media brought out his story to people. Baba is an inspiration for us. Baba told us that he is not doing this job out of compulsion but because he wanted to be aatmanirbhar (self-reliant),” DM Shrivastava told reporters.

(With inputs from ANI)