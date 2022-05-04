Prayagraj: In a latest development to the Lalitpur rape case, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested the SHO accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old gang rape victim from Prayagraj. Prayagraj Additional Director General of Police Prem Prakash said SHO Tilakdhari Saroj was arrested from near the Allahabad High Court.Also Read - Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Misra, Accused Of Running Over Farmers In UP, Released From Jail

Notably, the SHO had been absconding after the victim's family lodged a complaint.

On the other hand, the state government had suspended Saroj and the entire staff of Pali police station had been sent to lines.

The teenager, allegedly raped by four men over three days, was sexually assaulted again by the SHO of a police station where she had been left by her attackers, police said on Wednesday.

Till now, police have arrested six people in the case, the chilling details of which emerged after the victim narrated her ordeal to an NGO, which approached the superintendent of police. Following his intervention, an FIR was registered on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS, ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that strict punishment will be ensured for Saroj and five other accused persons in the case.

As per the reports, the 13-year-old victim was lured to Madhya Pradesh by four boys of her village. She was gangraped and then left back to her village.

When the girl went to the Pali police station to lodge a complaint against the boys, she was detained and raped by the SHO as well.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)