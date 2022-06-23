Haridwar: At least 10 people were killed and 7 suffered serious injuries after a DCM vehicle returning from Haridwar met with an accident at about 4:30 am this morning “Of the 17 people, 10 died on the spot, 5 being treated at a district hospital, 2 referred to Bareilly. We’ve contacted their families,” Pilbhit DM Pulkit Khare told news agency ANI.Also Read - Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur, Agra -- All Vote BJP Back to Power in UP Elections 2022

According to reports, the vehicle carrying devotees crushed into a tree on the Pilibhit National Highway in Uttar Pradesh when they were coming back from Haridwar to lakhimpur. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Recreates Crime Scene With Union Minister’s Son Ashish Mishra, 3 Others

