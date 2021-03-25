Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): A mother and daughter died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda after an obscene video of the daughter was circulated social media. Distressed by the lewd video which was shared publicly, the two women took the extreme step to end their lives on Wednesday. According to the police, the bodies of the 40-year-old mother, and her 22-year-old daughter were found hanging from a tree outside their house in Nagrasen village under Tarabganj police station on Wednesday. Also Read - Man Beaten & Forced to Chant Slogans For Alleged Theft, Attacker Arrested After Video Goes Viral

According to an IANS report, the daughter had got married in December but her former friend, Satyam, used to harass her even after the marriage. On the night of March 22 i.e Monday, Satyam sent an obscene video of him and the daughter to her husband and before going public with it.

“The accused was blackmailing the woman by saying he would tell the husband about their former relationship. He also misbehaved with her and forced her to make an obscene video. Thereafter, he started blackmailing her with the video, asking her to live with him. When the woman refused, he sent the video clip to her husband,” Gonda SP, Shailesh Pandey, said.

“This affected her relationship with her husband and the woman and her mother were devastated. They did not come out of the house for two days and were found hanging on Wednesday.

Satyam has been arrested under charges of abetment to suicide and the SC/ST Act, said Pandey.

(With IANS inputs)