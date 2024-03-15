Home

Uttar Pradesh

After Bengaluru, Water Crisis Hits Ghaziabad: City Declared ‘Red Zone’ As Groundwater Level Declines

Ghaziabad Water Crisis: After Bengaluru, now water crisis is hitting Ghaziabad city in Uttar Pradesh. The whole city has been declared a ‘Red Zone’ after the groundwater level has reached alarming levels. It is not just Ghaziabad, the groundwater level in other districts such as Bundelkhand, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, and Hamirpur have also shown significant declines.

Why Water Crisis in Ghaziabad?

In the wake of these developments, the district authorities have expressed concern and as per the survey of the District Geological Management Committee, which started in January, more than 30,000 small and big industrial units have been involved in exploiting the groundwater illegally for many years.

The Ground Water Department’s report found that the uncontrolled water exploitation in Ghaziabad has put not only surface water but also underground water at risk. According to this report, the groundwater level was 24.9 metres in 2016 and in 2023, it had dropped to 33 metres. This shows that the groundwater level has dropped by more than seven metres in just seven years.

Ghaziabad Begins Survey

After the report about the water crisis came to limelight, the Ghaziabad district administration started surveying the industrial units that are illegally exploiting groundwater day and night. Nearly 30,000 small and large units are there across more than one and a half dozen industrial areas in the district with only a few having groundwater connections.

The survey also found that illegal groundwater exploitation was discovered in the majority of the units in the Loni, Tronica City, Rupnagar, and Bulandshahr Road industrial areas.

What’s Happening in Bengaluru

The water crisis in Bengaluru has gone up to the level that the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has prohibited the use of drinking water in swimming pools. The order came on Tuesday banning the use of drinking water also known as portable water in the swimming pools.

The board has said that violation of the order will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched a scathing attack on the BJP alleging that the party was indulging in politics over the water shortage in Bengaluru.

“BJP is planning a protest against the state government tomorrow, let them do what they want, first let them approach the central government and ask them to permit Mahadayi and Mekedaatu projects”, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

