Lucknow: Day after a grotesque sight of dozens of corpses found on the banks of Ganga in Bihar's Buxar district, a similar sighting of several unidentified bodies floating was found in river Ganga in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. It is being suspected that the bodies belong to COVID-19 patients who were dumped in the river due to the lack of space at cremation grounds.

"We got the information, our officers are present on the spot and an investigation is underway. We are trying to find out where they came from," said MP Singh, District Magistrate, Ghazipur.

Few unidentified bodies found floating in river Ganga in Ghazipur

The recent incidents reveal the horrific scale of the coronavirus pandemic in India. Locals have said that this is a common sight these days with covid deaths constantly rising.

In Buxar, scores of semi-decomposed and bloated bodies were seen washed up on the banks of Ganga. While official sources have said there were 10-12 bodies, news reports have claimed that the number of corpses could be as high as 45 in Chausa town, bordering Uttar Pradesh.

This has led to a blame game between the UP and Bihar governments.

Earlier on Saturday, in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, dozens of partially burnt bodies were spotted floating in the Yamuna. However, neither district officials, nor the UP government has revealed records of the number of deaths that are reported to have gone unreported in these parts of the state.