Noida: After creating buzz in the national capital, the waste to wonder theme park will now come up in Noida. As per updates, the garbage and plastic waste produced in the city will be used to build amazing sculptures in the 'Waste To Wonder' park. Moreover, the recreational facility in the heart of Noida will offer ample seating space for the visitors.

In the meantime, Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority, on Tuesday (March 30) asked the officials to develop green belt along the roads. She also asked the officials to maintain these roads and work towards their beautification.

Giving further details about the park, she said that the construction of parks in Sector 77 and Sector 117 has been completed and the designer benches and dustbins will be installed in these parks once it is ready.

Taking the environment-friendly initiative, she said that over 2000 flower pots will be places across the Greater Noida Expressway. Over 300 pots have already been placed and after tapping the right location, 1000 more will come up. However, the CEO of the project has given April 15 as the deadline to complete these development tasks in the city.

Created from industrial and other waste, the ‘Waste to Wonder Park’ in Delhi features the replicas of iconic seven wonders of the world. All must visit this place to understand that something has been created from scrap materials can look so surreal.