After Delhi, Yamuna Swells In Agra; Officials Prep Relief Efforts As ‘Low Flood’ Level Mark Breached

Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road after the Yamuna river inundated the nearby areas, in Agra on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Agra, UP: Days after the Yamuna inundated Delhi, causing a flood-like situation in major parts of the national capital, the massive river has now breached the ‘low flood level’ mark in Agra in nearby Uttar Pradesh causing officials to step up relief preparedness as the water level rose to 495.8 feet on Sunday.

Floodwaters from the Yamuna River breached into the city, inundating nearby roads and a crematorium in Tajganj and touched the wall of the Itmad-ud-daulah monument. The Yamuna Kinara Road leading to the Taj Mahal here got waterlogged due to backflow from drains falling into the flooded river, PTI reported.

District Magistrate Navneet Chahal inspected the low-lying areas in Agra city and directed the officials concerned to make proper arrangements in case a flood-like situation arises.

“The water level in Yamuna was 495.8 feet by 4 pm on Sunday. The low-flood level of this river in Agra is 495 feet. The medium flood level here is at 499 feet and high flood level at 508 feet,” ADM (Finance and Revenue) Yashvardhan Srivastava told PTI.

“We are prepared to tackle a flood-like situation if it arises. Posts have been created and boatmen and divers are on alert. Locals in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert,” Srivastava said.

“We have set up barricades on the river ghats from Kailash Temple in Sikandra till the Dusshera Ghat near the Taj Mahal,” he added.

Arrangements have also been stepped up near the villages in the Agra district bordering the Chambal river, an official said, adding that medical camps have been set at these places.

According to the official, the rise in the Yamuna level here was caused by the release of water from two barrages in the last 24 hours — 1,06,473 cusec water from the Okhla Barrage and 1,24,302 cusec water from the Gokul Barrage in Mathura, where all seven gates have been opened.

Ramesh Wadhwa, a senior citizen residing here, recalled the 1978 floods that ravaged Agra after the Yamuna level here crossed the danger mark.

“Yamuna Kinara Road, Belanganj market and other places on the banks of the river were flooded and villages and ghats were submerged. Agra has not witnessed a flood-like situation since then,” Wadhwa told PTI.

Parts of Delhi were inundated after the Yamuna in the city breached its banks following days of heavy rains in its upper catchment areas, prompting the evacuation of thousands from low-lying areas.

The water level in the Yamuna was recorded at 205.98 metres on Sunday, down from the peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

