Ghaziabad: Bad news for the owners and lovers of pitbull and rottweiler dogs. The Ghaziabad Corporation has these dogs banned in the city. The decision comes in the wake of recent dog attacks in the city. The action was taken after a BJP councillor brought a proposal in this regard to the assembly that was approved by Ghaziabad mayor Asha Sharma.Also Read - If Stray Dogs Attack People, Those Feeding Them Could Be Held Liable: Supreme Court

Several incidents of dog attacks have recently taken place in Ghaziabad. Recently, a 10-year-old boy was attacked by a pitbull in Sanjay Nagar which resulted in 150 stitches on his face. In another incident, a dog attacked a child in the lift in Rajnagar Extension. Also Read - Bizarre! 2 Pet Dogs Get ‘Death Sentence’ in Pakistan For Attacking Lawyer, Video Emerges | Watch

Earlier, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) House passed a resolution to ban rearing of the Pitbull and Rottweiler dog breeds in the city. Anyone found rearing either of the two breeds will be fined up to Rs 5,000 and their ‘pet’ will be confiscated, the resolution said. Also Read - What's Happening! 57-Year-Old Delhi Man Stabbed To Death After Argument Over Feeding Stray Dogs

New Rules For Pet Owners

Those who own dogs of these breeds would have to sterilize these dogs within two months. They would also have to get these dogs registered with the municipal corporation. They would have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

The Dogo Argentino breed has also been banned. There has been a rise in dog attacks in several cities of Uttar Pradesh. Dog breeds like Pitbull and Rottweiler are considered dangerous due to their aggressive behaviour.