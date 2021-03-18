Ghaziabad: Restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad till May 10, in view of the rising Coronavirus cases and upcoming festivals. The restrictions have been imposed ahead of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Baraat, Good Friday, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti etc. amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Section 144 Imposed in Noida Till April 30 | Here's List of Restrictions

This came after Gautam Buddh Nagar police imposed section 144 in Noida till April 30 as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.