After Ram Mandir, Ayodhya To Have Its Own ‘Chowpatty’: Details Inside

The Uttar Pradesh Housing Department has approved the proposal of the local development authority.

A tender has been issued to initiate work at the site. (Image: X/@ayodhyadevauth)

Ayodhya Chowpatty: Ever since the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on 22 January, the holy site has witnessed a humongous surge in the number of devotees visiting the temple and paying obeisance to the deity.

The administration is also providing full help and support for a serene and pleasant experience for them.

Pursuing the efforts, the civic body of Ayodhya has announced that they are working on a plan to develop one of the banks along the Saryu River in the city as a ‘beach’, very much like a ‘chowpatty’.

A chowpatty is an Anglicised form of Chau-pati (four channels or four creeks in Marathi) and its name has become synonymous with the world-famous Girgaon Chowpatty along the Queen’s Necklace in Mumbai.

For this, the Uttar Pradesh Housing Department has approved the proposal of the local development authority for establishing a chowpatty at Ram Ki Paidi and the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has started the preparations to offer a variety of hygienically prepared food items.

One senior official from the Ayodhya Development Authority said, “The concept involves creating multiple temporary structures, zones to accommodate food carts, and covered areas under canopies or pergolas at Ram Ki Paidi.”

A tender has been issued to initiate work at the site, with the selected agency given a six-month timeline to complete the civil works. Following this, space will be allocated to food vendors.

The ADA has earmarked a budget of Rs 4.66 crore for the flagship project.

According to the administration, the contractor will construct the basic infrastructure and will also be responsible for electrification, sanitation, firefighting, water supply, horticulture, parking zones, a paved entry route, and providing seating capacity for a minimum of 50 individuals at the site.

Apart from the chowpatty, a solar-power-enabled boat will be launched in the Saryu River to transform the city into a model solar city.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government plans to make Ayodhya a major tourist attraction with initiatives like rejuvenating it, including launching water sports and boating activities. In this regard, the Guptar Ghat of Ayodhya, the place which was chosen by Lord Shri Ram to proceed to heaven as per popular belief and which has a rich spiritual heritage, has emerged as the ideal location.

Presently, the Lakshman Path, connecting Rajghat to Guptar Ghat, has been transformed into a four-lane road through encroachment control and expansion.

