After RAPIDX Train, Pod Taxis, Trams to Transform Public Transport in Noida Soon: Read Full Plan Here

Yamuna Authority officials said they are studying several cities for planning to operate trams and city buses in their residential and industrial sectors.

Previously, there was a big plan to run pod taxis in the residential and industrial sectors of Yamuna Authority.

Noida: After the RAPIDX train by the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) was launched by PM Modi on October 20, now pod taxis, trams and city buses will transform the public transport in Noida soon. The whole plan will be implemented once it gets approved by the state cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.

Previously, there was a big plan to run pod taxis in the residential and industrial sectors of Yamuna Authority, now along with them, massive preparations are underway to implement the plan to run trams there as well. In this regard, the Yamuna Authority has sent the detailed project report of pod taxis to the Uttar Pradesh government for which the work on this project will start only after approval from it.

Yamuna Authority officials said they are studying several cities for planning to operate trams and city buses in their residential and industrial sectors. With these transport system, people will be able to travel from every block of the sector at low cost and without any hassle. For better transport facilities, Yamuna Authority has prepared a plan to run pod taxis, trams and city buses.

Yamuna Authority said the city bus service will be connected to the blocks of each sector, trams will be operated on every 30 metre wide road. Along with the Film City and industrial sectors, a DPR has already been prepared for pod taxis in residential sectors.

In this regard, Yamuna Authority has allotted land to more than 3,000 companies of which some have also started production here. After the companies started in the area, about 2.5 to 3 lakh people will get employment. To improve the poor transport system of Noida and Greater Noida, Yamuna Authority has already started planning to provide better connectivity.

Apart from this, the Yamuna Authority said it has prepared a DPR to build a metro corridor from Noida Airport to New Delhi railway station. Notably, the new metro corridor will be about 77-km long. Currently, a survey is being conducted regarding the Aqua Blue Line Corridor, after which the tender process will start.

Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation said it has finalised 37 routes for the operation of PM e-bus service and the Noida Authority has completed preparations for it and 100 mini-buses (around nine metre) will start operating from Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) City Bus Depot located in Sector-90.

