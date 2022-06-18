New Delhi: In the wake of recent protests against ‘Agnipath’ scheme, Ballia District Magistrate Saumya Agarwal has imposed section 144 prohibiting assembly of people here for the next two months. Issuing a notification, the district administration directed the police and administrative officers to intimate people about the order.Also Read - Agnipath Protest: Shatabdi, Poorva Express And Several Trains CANCELLED on Bengal Route Today. Check Full List

Section 144 in Ballia. What’s Allowed, What’s Not

During this period not more than five people can gather in a public place.

People will not be allowed to perform any protest, which adversely affects the peace and order

The restriction will not apply to traditional social or religious rites and customs and Friday prayers.

No person shall carry any kind of weapon or other sharp weapon, explosive substance.

Apart from this, no person shall collect bricks, stones, glass bottles and pieces of glass etc in any public place, temple, mosque, gurdwara or inside the house or on their roof.

No one is allowed to put up posters, banners, etc inciting communalism.

260 Arrested, 6 FIRs Lodged in UP

Meanwhile, a total of 260 people have been arrested and six FIRs lodged until Friday in Uttar Pradesh in connection with violent protests over the Centre's Agnipath scheme. According to information provided by ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, the FIRs were lodged in Firozabad, Aligarh, Varanasi, and Gautam Buddh Nagar (1) districts. Acting on the FIRs, 260 people were arrested by police from five districts.