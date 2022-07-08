New Delhi: The Army will organise recruitment rallies under the newly announced Agnipath scheme in Uttar Pradesh from August. The recruitment rally for Agniveers in Uttar Pradesh will be held on different dates for several districts. The government had unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14. Under the scheme, those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years will be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure and 25 per cent of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently.Also Read - Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: First Batch Of Agniveer Will Be 20% Women, Say Navy officials

Agnipath recruitment rally in Uttar Pradesh

The recruitment rally in Bareilly will be held between August 19 and September 15. The rally will cover 12 nearby districts.

Recruitment rallies in Muzaffarnagar and Agra will be held between September 20 and October 10 covering 13 districts of Meerut region and 12 districts of Agra region, respectively.

In Lucknow region, the recruitment rally will be held in Kanpur from October 22 to November 10, covering 13 districts.

The recruitment rally in Faizabad of Ayodhya district will be held between November 16 and December 6 and cover 13 districts.

Another recruitment rally under Agnipath scheme will be held in Varanasi between November 16 and December 10, covering 12 districts.

