New Delhi: Five people, including three minor brothers and two others drowned due to a poisonous gas leaked in a pit dug up for a septic tank, the police said on Tuesday evening in the Pratap Pura village of Fatehabad town in Agra. Also Read - Taj Mahal Ticket Price Likely to Increase For All Tourists From April. Check New Rates

Villagers told the police that a 10-year-old boy had slipped into the newly dug up pit and his brothers and relatives jumped into the 15-feet-deep gorge to pull him out. Also Read - Taj Mahal Will be Renamed as Ram Mahal, Claims BJP MLA Surendra Singh

The incident took place at Pratappura village in the Fatehabad police station area when 10-year-old Anurag fell into the septic tank while playing, SSP Bablu Kumar told PTI. Within minutes, however, all of them fainted due to an unidentified gas. Also Read - 3 Hindu Mahasabha Workers Arrested For Offering Prayers to Shiva in Taj Mahal Complex

They were brought out from the tank by villagers who took them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The others, identified as Sonu (25), Ram Khiladi, Harimohan (16) and Avinash (12), drowned while trying to save him.

Local politicians and senior officials reached the village in the evening as soon as news spread and a pall of gloom descended on the village. The district authorities have announced compensation and assured help to the family members of the deceased.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

With Agency inputs