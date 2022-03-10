Agra Cantt. Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Agra Cantt. Assembly Constituency in Agra district went to polls on February 10. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Girraj Singh Dharmesh of BJP won in this seat defeating Gutiyari Lal Duwesh of BSP by a margin of 46,325. The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Agra Cantt are: Kunwar Chand, Samajwadi Party (SP); Dr G S Dharmesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Dr Bhartendra Kumar Arun, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP); Sikandar Singh, Indian National Congress (INC).Also Read - Hathras Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates

Agra Cantt. Assembly Election 2022 Result: Live Updates