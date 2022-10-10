Agra: Freedom of expression is the right of every Indian citizen and people have only displayed new and different way to often voice their opinions, likes or grievances. In a way of protest, people in Agra have come across a different way to dissent ad disagree by renaming their towns. Recently, under the Swachh Bhart mission, Agra, the home of the white marble mausoleum Taj Mahal, was ranked amongst the top cleanest cities in India. Well, a town here agrees to disagree.Also Read - Waah Taj! Visit Taj Mahal On A 'Chandini Raat' On THESE Days In October. Check Dates, Time, Tickets

Half a dozen colonies of Agra have been renamed by their residents showcasing the miserable condition the colony is dealing with. Residents of various colonies in Agra renamed their colonies as 'Narak Puri', Keechad Nagar', Ghinona Nagar, Nala Sarovar' in order to protest against various issues including bad conditions of roads, waterlogging

WHY ARE AGRA COLONIES RENAMED?

"We've not received any help from the district administration. We've complained everywhere including MPs, MLAs, concerned departments, but all in vain. Politicians come here only for votes and then disappear," said a local

Local residents told India Today that these half-dozen colonies house over 10 thousand people, who are forced to live in the worst possible conditions due to the local administration’s apathy.

AGRA RENAMES COLONIES

While Awadh Puri, which is the abode of international cricketers Deepak and Rahul Chahar besides Arjuna Awardee cricketer Deepti Sharma, has been renamed ‘Narak Puri’, the Panchsheel colony has been renamed ‘Durgandhsheel Colony’. Man Sarovar has been renamed ‘Nala Sarovar’ and Awadh Vihar is now called ‘Badboo Vihar’. Similarly, Navneet Nagar will now be called ‘Keechad Nagar’, and another colony has been renamed ‘Ghinona Nagar’